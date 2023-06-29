Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $55.29, but opened at $53.83. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 1,416 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $331,254.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,851,727.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,022. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKL. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.