Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 30,025 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UBER traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,149,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,329,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.