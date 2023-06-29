DA Davidson Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $130.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $2,479,699.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,890.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $22,326,634. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after buying an additional 66,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,289,000 after buying an additional 265,812 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

