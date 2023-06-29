CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.21. 1,381,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.