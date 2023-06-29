CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s 8th Largest Position

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 3.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

