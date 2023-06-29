Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

