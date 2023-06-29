Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,506,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,665,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,989,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.