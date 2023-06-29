Critical Survey: PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERF) vs. Its Rivals

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Free Report) is one of 263 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Competitors $2.91 billion $801.89 million 282.79

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $198.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 55,882.0%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.2% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Competitors 1025 2827 2817 9 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 334.40%. Given PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Competitors 37.46% 9.35% 0.86%

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk competitors beat PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

