Critical Review: Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) and The Competition

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Free Report) is one of 386 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 610 1374 3863 40 2.57

Santhera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 107.87%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $117.26 million -$7.84 million 22.46

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,463.21% -138.24% -24.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its clinical stage pipeline also comprises Lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil that treats congenital muscular dystrophies. The company also out-licenses outside North America and France rights to its approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

