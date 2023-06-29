Critical Analysis: New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) versus APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Free Report) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares APA Group and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA Group N/A N/A N/A New Fortress Energy 4.36% 34.54% 7.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of APA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A New Fortress Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for APA Group and New Fortress Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

New Fortress Energy has a consensus target price of $53.10, indicating a potential upside of 99.40%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than APA Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares APA Group and New Fortress Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA Group N/A N/A N/A $0.39 16.82 New Fortress Energy $2.37 billion 2.31 $194.48 million $0.49 54.35

New Fortress Energy has higher revenue and earnings than APA Group. APA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Fortress Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

APA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. New Fortress Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. APA Group pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Fortress Energy pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Fortress Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. APA Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

New Fortress Energy beats APA Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities. The company has interests in approximately 15,000 kilometers of gas transmission pipelines; approximately 29,500 kilometers of gas mains and pipelines; and 1.4 million gas consumer connections. It also provides commercial, operating, and asset maintenance services to its energy investments and third parties; and invests in unlisted entities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; FRSU in Sergipe, Brazil; and LNG receiving facility in La Paz, Mexico, as well as Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

