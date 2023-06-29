Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Down 2.2 %

CWGL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. 33,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

