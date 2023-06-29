Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 279,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 198,186 shares.The stock last traded at $13.18 and had previously closed at $14.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup upped their target price on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Cricut Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 64.10.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.57 million. Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cricut by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cricut by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

