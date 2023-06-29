Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.