Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO William Joseph Brennan Sells 45,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $772,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,943,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.45 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

