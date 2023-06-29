Covenant Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $687.41. 142,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,259. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

