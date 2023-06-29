Covenant Partners LLC Sells 166 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $21.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,296.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,372.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.