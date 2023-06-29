Covenant Partners LLC Invests $580,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.0 %

SNY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.20. 407,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

