Covenant Partners LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 37,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 263,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 262,730 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,301,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,932,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $428.82. The company had a trading volume of 169,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

