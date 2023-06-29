Covenant Partners LLC Has $446,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 409,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,561. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

