Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 0.8% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $727.09. 332,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,114. The firm has a market cap of $286.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $747.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.