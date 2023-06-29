Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 6,094 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,994. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

