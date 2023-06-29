Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $649,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,588,278.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $642,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $627,000.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $563,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $523,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.

NYSE COUR opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

