Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $56.96 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

