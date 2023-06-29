Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Trading Down 13.8%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Free Report)’s share price was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTMLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corporate Travel Management in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.
About Corporate Travel Management
Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.
