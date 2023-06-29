Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Cut by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Copart by 235.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $89.71 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.