CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONX by 15.6% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CONX by 420.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317,516 shares during the period.

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of CONXW stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. CONX has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

