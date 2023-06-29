Contrasting Seven & i (SVNDY) and The Competition

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Free Report) is one of 403 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Seven & i to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Seven & i has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i’s competitors have a beta of 2.28, meaning that their average share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven & i Competitors 1440 4256 4376 49 2.30

This is a summary of current ratings for Seven & i and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2,161.00%. Given Seven & i’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seven & i has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seven & i pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 27.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 2.38% 9.68% 3.33% Seven & i Competitors -17.83% 5.73% 1.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $90.44 billion $2.11 billion 18.25 Seven & i Competitors $12.71 billion $1.31 billion 19.84

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Seven & i beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Seven & i Company Profile



Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others segments. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities, dollar merchandise; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

