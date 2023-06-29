Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 723.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

