Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 159,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.