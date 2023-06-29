Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,711 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 112,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,182. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

