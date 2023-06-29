ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

