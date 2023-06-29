Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,311 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,311 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $108.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

