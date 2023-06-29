Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IJT opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
