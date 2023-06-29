Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

