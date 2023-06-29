Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

