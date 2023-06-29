Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.