Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

