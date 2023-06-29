Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $13.68 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 178,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.