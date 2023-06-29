Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $21.48 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,172 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.79 and its 200-day moving average is $322.42. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

