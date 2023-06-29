Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

BAC stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

