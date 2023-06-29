Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 1,914 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAPR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 115,726 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DAPR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

