Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.7% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $470,994,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337,759 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.83. 122,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,029. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.12.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

