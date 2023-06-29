Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 364,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,358. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

