Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,438,000 after buying an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.71. 186,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,432. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

