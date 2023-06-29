Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821,483. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

