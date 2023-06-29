Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.58. 883,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.