Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys Shares of 3,504 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,681. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

