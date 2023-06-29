Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

KEYS traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.40. 173,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,130. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

