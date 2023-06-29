Compound Price Hits $47.11 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Compound has a market cap of $364.70 million and $106.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $47.11 or 0.00153548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,742,060 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,663,293.52388093 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.15422331 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $64,796,411.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

