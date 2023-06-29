Comparing Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) & Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Free Report) and Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Wendy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Wendy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amergent Hospitality Group and Wendy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amergent Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A Wendy’s 8.42% 44.37% 3.53%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amergent Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wendy’s $2.14 billion 2.15 $177.37 million $0.84 25.99

This table compares Amergent Hospitality Group and Wendy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Amergent Hospitality Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and Wendy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amergent Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wendy’s 0 11 7 0 2.39

Wendy’s has a consensus target price of $25.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Wendy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wendy’s is more favorable than Amergent Hospitality Group.

Summary

Wendy’s beats Amergent Hospitality Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. The company operates company-owned restaurants; and restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States. It also operates gaming machines in Portland, Oregon under license from the Oregon Lottery Commission. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company also owns and leases real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

