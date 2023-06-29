Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Shares of CMA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 355,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 41.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

